Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Gold Tribal Paint. Gold Seamless Batik. Ethnic Ink Watercolour. Batik Dye. Bright Ink Brush. Luxury Bohemian Stripe. Light Dye Grunge. Golden Dyed Paint. Yellow Ink Abstract. Gold Ethnic Texture.
Formats
1830 × 2198 pixels • 6.1 × 7.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
833 × 1000 pixels • 2.8 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
417 × 500 pixels • 1.4 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG