Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Gold Pen Texture. Black Ethnic Drawn. Tile Antique Print. Black Elegant Boho Canvas. Ink Green Embroidery. Gold Ink Scratch. Aquarelle Batik Pattern. Gold Flower Pattern. Classic Majolica Print
Formats
5000 × 2000 pixels • 16.7 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 400 pixels • 3.3 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 200 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG