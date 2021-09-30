Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2088366469
Gold and black bright abstract dirty art. Vibrant dirty drawing. Creative design. Fragment of artwork. Spots of acrylic paint. Abstract art background. Bright texture. Aztecs pattern for wallpaper
S
By Stock_Design
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
acrylicagedartartistartworkaztecsbannerbatikbeautifulblackbrightbrownbrushcontemporarycreativedecorationdecorativedirtydirty artdirty-artdrawdrawingethnicfabricgoldgraphicgrungehandhandmadeinkmessymodernpaintpaintbrushpictureprintretrosmudgesstainstreettemplatetexttextiletexturetraditionaltrianglewatercoloryellow
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist