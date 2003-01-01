Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Gold Batik Batik. Pink Grain Print. Pink Ethnic Ink. Gold Repeat Paint. Light Ink Texture. Bright Dye Brush. Gold Dye Watercolor. Pink Gradient Tie Dye. Sunny Tribal Paint. Luxury Ink Stroke.
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133430605

Item ID: 2133430605

Gold Batik Batik. Pink Grain Print. Pink Ethnic Ink. Gold Repeat Paint. Light Ink Texture. Bright Dye Brush. Gold Dye Watercolor. Pink Gradient Tie Dye. Sunny Tribal Paint. Luxury Ink Stroke.

Formats

  • 2200 × 1886 pixels • 7.3 × 6.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 857 pixels • 3.3 × 2.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 429 pixels • 1.7 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kuzminichna

Kuzminichna