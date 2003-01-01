Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Gold Alcohol Ink Marble. Blue Marble Watercolor. Copper Alcohol Ink Watercolor. Foil Oriental Background. Pink Art Paint. Golden Water Color Marble. Light Elegant Pattern. Luxury Abstract Painting.
Formats
4000 × 3000 pixels • 13.3 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG