Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
God Save Numbers and Butterflies series. 3D illustration of Symbol of an eye , butterflies and mathematical formulas on the subject of thinking, religion and metaphysics
Formats
3600 × 2700 pixels • 12 × 9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG