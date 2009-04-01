Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Glowing wallpaper illustration with vibrant diagonal rays. Minimalist design with colorful lines anf gradients. Abstract background. Concept graphic of colorful lights in dynamic motion.
Formats
4400 × 2400 pixels • 14.7 × 8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 545 pixels • 3.3 × 1.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 273 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG