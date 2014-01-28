Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Glowing pattern wallpaper. Glamour background of colorful lights with spotlights. Shining lights party leds on black background. Digital illustration of stage or stadium spotlights.
Formats
6000 × 3000 pixels • 20 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 500 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 250 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG