Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Illustration ID: 2610107
GIFT BOX, pastel pink hearts background, big white satin bow for Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, birthdays, anniversaries, holidays and celebrations.
Illustration Formats
3300 × 2550 pixels • 11 × 8.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 773 pixels • 3.3 × 2.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 387 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG