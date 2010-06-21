Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Geometric blurred layered seamless pattern with hand-painted rounded strokes in vibrant neon colors Abstract layers fashion trend
polygon hexagon abstract background. design geometrical texture. pattern honeycomb.
Light effects. Neon glow. Symmetry and reflection. Abstract blurred background. Colorful pattern. Texture.
Light effects. Neon glow. Symmetry and reflection. Abstract blurred background. Colorful pattern. Texture.
blurry colourful gradient texture for wallpaper
Animal print. Giraffe animal watercolor background. Neon purple dirty art. Fragment of artwork. Abstract art background. Multicolored bright texture. Abstract pattern with animal print and spot.
Bright colored of a kaleidoscope. Glass mosaic for decoration. Luminous festive spectra ornament for the background. Bright snowflakes for the Christmas spirit
Modern colorful background of abstract lights

See more

1265315881

See more

1265315881

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134053833

Item ID: 2134053833

Geometric blurred layered seamless pattern with hand-painted rounded strokes in vibrant neon colors Abstract layers fashion trend

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 4000 pixels • 13.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

MDuck2021

MDuck2021