Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Gender neutral floral seamless raster background. Simple whimsical romantic 2 tone pattern. Kids nursery wallpaper or scandi all over print.
complex geometric ornament. sophisticated geometric pattern based on repetitive simple forms. vector illustration
floral endless geometric pattern. seamless vector illustration. for design, wallpaper, invitation. golden, silver color
Retro seamless pattern for page decoration. Abstract floral background. Vintage Vector Design Ornament. See also others from this collection #114008911, 114652690 and 114652699
Drawing ,pattern,background
A beautiful vintage pattern design
The pattern with decorative ornament in vintage style
Floral vector ornament. Seamless abstract classic background with flowers. Pattern with golden repeating floral elements. Ornament for fabric, wallpaper and packaging

See more

1869588916

See more

1869588916

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136185593

Item ID: 2136185593

Gender neutral floral seamless raster background. Simple whimsical romantic 2 tone pattern. Kids nursery wallpaper or scandi all over print.

Formats

  • 4096 × 4096 pixels • 13.7 × 13.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Limolida Design Studio

Limolida Design Studio