Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2103128135
funny and cute smiling Three-toed sloth wink on branch isolated on white background. sketch, drawing by hand.
E
By EkaterinaP
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
amazonamericaarborealartworkbaby animalsbalanceblackbrady pusbrowncaribbeancheerfulclawsclip artcostacute animaldoodledrawingenthusiasticexoticfaunaforestfungrayhairyhand drawnhappyillustrationisolated on whitelazymammalnatureoutlinepanamaplantpuertorain forestricasketchslothslowsmilethree-toedtoetoedtreetropicaltropicsvertebratewildyoung
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Nature
Similar images
More from this artist