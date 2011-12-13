Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Fun yellow blue red abstract seamless texture. Modern retro swim wear fashion all over print. Coastal living cushion cover design or beach cottage fabric background. High quality jpg batik swatch.
retro background with stripes
Abstract urban background. Pencil drawing. 3D illustration. Anaglyph. View with red/cyan glasses to see in 3D.
brightly colored lines Graffiti on a black background illustration
brightly colored lines Graffiti on a black background vector illustration
Abstract geometric pattern arranged in rhombuses close-up.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124280595

Item ID: 2124280595

Fun yellow blue red abstract seamless texture. Modern retro swim wear fashion all over print. Coastal living cushion cover design or beach cottage fabric background. High quality jpg batik swatch.

Formats

  • 4096 × 4096 pixels • 13.7 × 13.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Nautical Moods

Nautical Moods