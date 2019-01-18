Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Fun summer ombre tie dye batik thin stripes pattern. Seamless space dyed bleed stripe linear effect. Washy boho beachy and active wear all over vertical line print.
Formats
4096 × 4096 pixels • 13.7 × 13.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG