Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2092926427
Fun summer ombre tie dye batik thin stripes pattern. Seamless space dyed bleed stripe linear effect. Washy boho beachy and active wear all over vertical line print.
N
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractactiveall overalloverartisticbackgroundbatikbeachbleedblurbohobrightcolorfulcoverdegradeeffectfabricfashionfunkyglitchgradientinklinearmaterialmodernmulticolorombreopticalpainterlypatternprintseamlesssoftspace dyedstripestripedstructuresummertextiletexturethintie dyetye dyeverticalvibrantwashwashed outwashywatercolorwear
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist