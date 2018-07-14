Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Full-length human mitochondrial Hsp90 (TRAP1) homodimer. 3D cartoon and Gaussian surface models, chain id color scheme, PDB 7kck, white background
Formats
8000 × 4000 pixels • 26.7 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 500 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 250 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG