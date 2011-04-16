Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Front view on dark bathroom interior with round mirror, sink, liquid soap, towels, grey walls and concrete floor. Concept of hygienic and spa procedures for health. 3d rendering
Interior of modern bathroom with dark gray walls, concrete dark floor, sink with round mirror and cabinets. Concept of spa. 3d rendering
Contemporary living room interior with sofa and blank gray concrete wall. Art and design concept. 3D Rendering
Modern black bathroom interior with decorative tree, bath tub, sink, round mirror, sunlight and copy space. 3D Rendering
Corner of modern bathroom with black wooden walls, wooden floor, panoramic window, gray bathtub and white sink with round mirror above it. 3d rendering
Dark bathroom with parquet floor, white bathtub and two sinks with round mirrors. Minimalist black bathroom with modern furniture and window, 3D rendering no people
Modern bathroom interior with sink and white bathtub in eco minimalist style. wooden parquet floor. No people. 3D Rendering Mock up
Bathroom interior with grey tile walls, a tiled floor, a bathtub under a large window, a sink and a round mirror. 3d rendering

See more

1159949554

See more

1159949554

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2135660187

Item ID: 2135660187

Front view on dark bathroom interior with round mirror, sink, liquid soap, towels, grey walls and concrete floor. Concept of hygienic and spa procedures for health. 3d rendering

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4500 × 3000 pixels • 15 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ImageFlow

ImageFlow