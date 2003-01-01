Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
A fresh and luscious seamless pattern featuring raspberries. A cute pattern design filled with sweet, round and juicy berry fruit, complete with leaves and some splashes here and there.
Formats
3543 × 3543 pixels • 11.8 × 11.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG