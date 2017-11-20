Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
French grey botanical leaf linen seamless pattern with 2 tone country cottage style motif. Simple vintage rustic fabric textile effect. Primitive modern shabby chic kitchen cloth design.
A part of tile that pass makes in pieces to make new pattern on the wall. Mosaic tiles wall for decor. White mosaic for background, wallpaper and space copy
Pattern design inspired on boat's propeller. Geometric pattern nautical inspired.
Seamless tropical pattern green palm leaves abstract background.Vector illustration watercolor hand drawn doodle.
Abstract colorful pattern for background. Decorative backdrop can be used for wallpaper, pattern fills, web page background, surface textures.
Tropical leaves, jungle leaves seamless vector floral pattern background
Vector seamless pattern of hair strands
Seamless pattern of hair strands

See more

329290343

See more

329290343

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136185645

Item ID: 2136185645

French grey botanical leaf linen seamless pattern with 2 tone country cottage style motif. Simple vintage rustic fabric textile effect. Primitive modern shabby chic kitchen cloth design.

Formats

  • 4096 × 4096 pixels • 13.7 × 13.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Limolida Design Studio

Limolida Design Studio