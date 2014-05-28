Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
French grey botanical leaf linen seamless pattern with 2 tone country cottage style motif. Simple vintage rustic fabric textile effect. Primitive modern shabby chic kitchen cloth design.
Abstract Brush Strokes Seamless Pattern for prints, patterns and backgrounds
Vector Seamless pattern with hearts. Handmade art. Can be use as t-shirt, wallpaper, textile, cards and etc., for your design projects.
Abstract Brush Strokes Seamless Pattern for prints, patterns and backgrounds
Seamless ornamental vector pattern with white and grey tree leaves
Creative background with floral elements and different textures. Collage. Design for poster, card, invitation, placard, brochure.
Hand drawn hearts texture. Heart doodles seamless pattern.
Leaf Background Simple Template for Card

See more

1914259918

See more

1914259918

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2135495087

Item ID: 2135495087

French grey botanical leaf linen seamless pattern with 2 tone country cottage style motif. Simple vintage rustic fabric textile effect. Primitive modern shabby chic kitchen cloth design.

Formats

  • 4096 × 4096 pixels • 13.7 × 13.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Limolida Design Studio

Limolida Design Studio