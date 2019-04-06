Images

Image
French gray floral linen seamless pattern with 2 tone country cottage style botanical motif. Simple vintage rustic fabric textile effect. Primitive modern shabby chic design.
floral seamless pattern with leaves
Grunge black and white texture. Vector overlay with distressed vintage grunge effect. Chaotic background with weathered texture. Old frame, print, decor, element. Monochrome abstract dark background.
background and edge of black lace fabric with floral motif against white background
Folk Dyed Ornamental Stroke Crumpled Effect Textured Background. Seamless Pattern.
Seamless pattern with tribal mandalas and dots. Ethnic background with watercolor effect. Dotted textile print for bed linen, jacket, package design, fabric and fashion concepts.
geometric seamless pattern with black and white background
Seamless creative pattern. Pattern for printing on fabric or paper. Islam, Arabic, Indian, ottoman motifs. Petals and flowers in geometric style. Hand drawn background.

452125144

2136105625

Item ID: 2136105625

Formats

  • 4096 × 4096 pixels • 13.7 × 13.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Limolida Design Studio

Limolida Design Studio