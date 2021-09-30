Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2084016097
French farmhouse blue plaid check seamless border pattern. Rustic tonal country kitchen gingham fabric effect. Tartan cottage 2 tone background ribbon trim edge.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2 toneabstractbackdropbackgroundbannerblanketbluebordercheckcheckercheckerboardcheckeredchequerclothcottagecountrydesignedgefabricfarmhousefrenchgeometricginghamgraygreyillustrationkitchenlinenmaterialmodernpatternpicnicplaidpyjamaribbonrusticscandiseamlesssquarestriptapetartantextiletexturetonaltoweltrimvintagewallpaperweaving
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
More from this artist