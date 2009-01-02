Images

French blue irregular mottled linen seamless pattern. Tonal country cottage style abstract speckled background. Simple vintage rustic fabric textile effect. Primitive texture shabby chic cloth.
template for cutting. Palm leaves pattern. Laser cut. Vector illustration.
Indigo and White Vector seamless check pattern. Allover pattern. Ink grunge grid. Hand drawn seamless check pattern. Graphic background with ethnic tartan. Seamless check pattern background.
Abstract metal folded background of silver wrinkled foil. Silver, white and gray polygonal pattern resembling brushed metal
Psychedelic style background, zigzag pattern
Distressed background in black and white texture with dark spots, scratches and lines. Abstract illustration
Print distress background in black and white texture with dark spots, scratches and lines. Abstract vector illustration

2135495109

Limolida Design Studio

