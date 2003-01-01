Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
French blue geometric linen seamless pattern. Tonal farmhouse cottage style abstract grid background. Simple vintage rustic fabric textile effect. Primitive modern shabby chic kitchen cloth design.
Formats
4096 × 4096 pixels • 13.7 × 13.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG