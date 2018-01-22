Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
The framework drawn from set of flowers of pink, blue and lilac color on a white background. In a corner of a framework four flowers of different colors of the greater size
Edit

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

4337620

Stock Illustration ID: 4337620

The framework drawn from set of flowers of pink, blue and lilac color on a white background. In a corner of a framework four flowers of different colors of the greater size

Illustration Formats

  • 4000 × 3991 pixels • 13.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 998 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 499 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

A

amlet