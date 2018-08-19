Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Stock Illustration ID: 2284950
Four festive skulls on four different backgrounds of colorful stars and flowers - includes a man, woman, monkey and bull - great for Halloween or Dia de los Muertos
Illustration Formats
3840 × 3840 pixels • 12.8 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.