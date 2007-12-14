Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Forest branch with moss watercolor isolated element. Template for decorating designs and illustrations.
Important information
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4600 × 4800 pixels • 15.3 × 16 in • DPI 300 • JPG
958 × 1000 pixels • 3.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
479 × 500 pixels • 1.6 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG