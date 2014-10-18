Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Forest Animals Seamless Pattern in Watercolor. Baby bear, raccoon, boar, beaver, hedgehog with flower crowns, boquets and leaves on pastel green background. Cute cartoon style. For wallpapers, decor.
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
5001 × 5000 pixels • 16.7 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG