Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Illustration ID: 7245580
Football (soccer ball) covered with the Swiss flag with shadow on a white background. Clipping path included.
Illustration Formats
3000 × 2515 pixels • 10 × 8.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 838 pixels • 3.3 × 2.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 419 pixels • 1.7 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.