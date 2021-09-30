Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2083711225
Folk Tribal Print. Geo Seamless pattern. Geometric Watercolor texture. Ethnic print. Traditional endless repeat motif. Vintage design. Ornament Native Surface. Natural Woven Design. Ornamental Tile.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractarabesquebluebohemianbohochevroncircledesignelementendlessethnicfabricfolkfolk printgeogeometricgeometricalgraphicgreenhexagonlinemandalamedallionmodernmotifnativenaturalornamentornamentalpatternpolyhedronprintrepeatseamlesssouthstripesummersurfacetextiletexturetiletraditionaltribaltribal printvintagewatercolorwatercolor surfacewhitewovenyellow
Categories: Vintage, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
More from this artist