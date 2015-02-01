Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Foliage branch leaf geometric crystal line art design frames border banner layout illustration
Watercolor hand painted leaves frame.Watercolor floral illustration with branches - for wedding invite, stationary, greetings, wallpapers, background. High quality illustration
floral label flowers leaves decoration
Gold frame isolated on a white background. Holiday cards. Wedding invitations.
Spring and summer frame with magnolia. Floral background for invitation, wedding, greeting cards, banners, decorations.
Modern template. Tropic design. Symbol nature card of mate branch with art line leaf, berry and flower. Trendy frame in polygon Geometric realistic illustration, invite on white background Floral logo
Spring and summer frame with magnolia. Floral background for invitation, wedding, greeting cards, banners, decorations.
Gold frame isolated on a white background. Holiday cards. Wedding invitations.

See more

1930187411

See more

1930187411

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126767367

Item ID: 2126767367

Foliage branch leaf geometric crystal line art design frames border banner layout illustration

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4500 × 3500 pixels • 15 × 11.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 778 pixels • 3.3 × 2.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 389 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

HoyaBouquet

HoyaBouquet