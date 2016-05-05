Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Flying view of green construction tools for repair and installation on white background. 3d rendering and illustration of service banner for house plumber or repairman
Edit
Power Tool, Drill, Work Tool.
hair dryer damaged by electric burn on white
working tools
laser cutting head on robotic arm
color electric cutter icon. Detailed set of color construction tools. Premium graphic design. One of the collection icons for websites, web design, mobile app
color electric cutter icon. Detailed set of color construction tools. Premium graphic design. One of the collection icons for websites, web design, mobile app
Modern technologies progress metaphors. Artificial intelligent, global network connection, technological revolution. Tech innovations implementation. Vector isolated concept metaphor illustrations

See more

1709521588

See more

1709521588

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2142890695

Item ID: 2142890695

Flying view of green construction tools for repair and installation on white background. 3d rendering and illustration of service banner for house plumber or repairman

Formats

  • 5600 × 4000 pixels • 18.7 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 714 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 357 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Boule

Boule