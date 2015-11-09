Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Fluid minimal digital gradient. Light blue and light blue tones. Abstract coral gradient background empty space for display product ad website.
Formats
10900 × 3740 pixels • 36.3 × 12.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 343 pixels • 3.3 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 172 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG