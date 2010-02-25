Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Stock Illustration ID: 1337747
flower border,flower wonderland illustrations cards art artistic backgrounds texture decoration garden nature texture design color graphic ,love
Illustration Formats
3543 × 2658 pixels • 11.8 × 8.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG