Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stock Illustration ID: 1195548040
Floral seamless pattern made of Monstera leaves,Flamingo flower and exotic foliage. Bright botanical pattern with Palm leaves. Backdrop for wallpaper, fabric, textile, texture, wrapper or surface.
Illustration Formats
10000 × 10000 pixels • 33.3 × 33.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG