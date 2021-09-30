Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2089546126
Floral background. Banner template with abstract watercolor transparent flowers and fresh green leaves. Botanical hand drawn illustration for spring wedding invitations and greeting cards
A
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractanemoneaquarellearrangementbackgroundbannerbellflowerblueborderbotanicbotanicalbottombranchcardclassicdecorationdesigndetailedeasterelementfloralflowerforget-me-notgreengreetinghand paintedhorizontalillustrationinvitationisolatedleaflongmodernpaintingpastelpatternrealisticsnowdropsparklingspringsummertemplatetoptransparentturquoisewater colorwatercolorweddingwhite
Categories: The Arts, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist