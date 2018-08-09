Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Floral abstract print beautiful drawn roses. Stylish print for decoration of textiles and design. Flower background. Art drawing for surface. Tenderness decor.
Soft purple pattern of many orchid flowers for abstract texture and background
Romantic background with fresh flowers
daisy flower in special toned photo, vintage style
Floral daisy print in pink color
repeatable pattern scented fragrant trendy pale pink and white peonies
lilac chrysanthemums in the autumn garden
Watercolor background with floral pattern, splash of abstract paint, fashionable art background, shawl. Orchid flowers, poppy, tulip, cornflower, gladiolus, peony, rose, field or garden flowers.

See more

1210879840

See more

1210879840

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137861233

Item ID: 2137861233

Floral abstract print beautiful drawn roses. Stylish print for decoration of textiles and design. Flower background. Art drawing for surface. Tenderness decor.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5000 × 5000 pixels • 16.7 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Chekmareva Irina

Chekmareva Irina