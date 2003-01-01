Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Flat Flower Elements Design. Flowers on neutral, blue and green colors. Floral seamless pattern background, summer flowers. Colour Spring Theme seamless pattern Background.
Formats
7500 × 7500 pixels • 25 × 25 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG