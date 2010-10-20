Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Flag of Ukraine, Ukrainian flag in the wind, nationality symbol render, object closeup, full frame, abstract news background texture. Woven fabric backdrop, nobody, politics, economy, business concept
Formats
5520 × 2786 pixels • 18.4 × 9.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 505 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 253 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG