Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Stock Illustration ID: 33176773
Fine Herbs or Fines Herbes Garden. French cooking classic, Chervil, Tarragon, Sweet Marjoram, Chives, Italian Flat Leaf Parsley, clay flowerpot planter. See more herbs and spices in this series.
Illustration Formats
2550 × 2550 pixels • 8.5 × 8.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG