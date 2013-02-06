Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Fine Herbs or Fines Herbes Garden. French cooking classic, Chervil, Tarragon, Sweet Marjoram, Chives, Italian Flat Leaf Parsley, clay flowerpot planter. See more herbs and spices in this series.

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

33176773

Stock Illustration ID: 33176773

Fine Herbs or Fines Herbes Garden. French cooking classic, Chervil, Tarragon, Sweet Marjoram, Chives, Italian Flat Leaf Parsley, clay flowerpot planter. See more herbs and spices in this series.

Illustration Formats

  • 2550 × 2550 pixels • 8.5 × 8.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

casejustin

casejustin