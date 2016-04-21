Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Finding purpose, objective and motivation to achieve goal, existential crisis to discover life meaning, challenge to define business target concept, confused businessman aiming at future purpose arrow
Formats
5556 × 4000 pixels • 18.5 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 720 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 360 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG