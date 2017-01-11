Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Rising Star
This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.
Stock Illustration ID: 27402445
filth background ideal for different user design dirty abstract background scene paint splash stylish wet mist creative drop splatter understanding drawing elegant leaking spray copyspace dot grunge i
Illustration Formats
3000 × 2216 pixels • 10 × 7.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 739 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 370 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.