Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stock Illustration ID: 7243303
The figure representing a snowball in a striped cap with a bag of gifts of yellow color on a background of green fur-trees, the blue sky and snowflakes
Illustration Formats
4662 × 5000 pixels • 15.5 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
932 × 1000 pixels • 3.1 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
466 × 500 pixels • 1.6 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.