Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stock Illustration ID: 4879222
Figure of the house with a window on a white background with black silhouettes of trees and clouds. In a window inside of the house a kind of a green meadow and the present blue sky with clouds
Illustration Formats
5000 × 3662 pixels • 16.7 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 732 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 366 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.