Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Illustration ID: 3414167
Figure in the form of the stylized branch in blue tone on a white background. It can be used in the form of a background or a part of a composition
Illustration Formats
3155 × 4000 pixels • 10.5 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
789 × 1000 pixels • 2.6 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
395 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG