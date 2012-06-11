Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Festive garland of glowing light bulbs on a blue and black background, a curtain with beautiful color waves, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year concept, Illustration
Formats
4167 × 4167 pixels • 13.9 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG