Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2085775660
Festive Christmas tree on a snowy background. Merry christmas text. Icon for design. Illustration.
O
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartbackgroundcelebratechristmascolorfulcreativedecemberdecordecorativeevergreenfestivefirforestgraphicsgreenholidayiconillustrationimageisolatedletteringmerry christmaspackagingpatternpostcardprintrepeatseasonalsimplesnowsnowfallsnowflakesnowysprucestarsymboltemplatetexttextiletreetypographyweatherwinter
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist