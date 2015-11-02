Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Fern branches. Watercolor painting medicinal, perfumery and cosmetic plants.. Wallpaper. Use printed materials, signs, posters, postcards, packaging. Seamless pattern.
Fern background
Green fern thicket in forest background
Watercolor seamless pattern with fern leaves.
Variety of green ferns
fern in the sunlight
Fern Leaves of Jungle Forest
Beautyful ferns leaves green foliage natural floral fern background in sunlight.

See more

1106141582

See more

1106141582

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131431029

Item ID: 2131431029

Fern branches. Watercolor painting medicinal, perfumery and cosmetic plants.. Wallpaper. Use printed materials, signs, posters, postcards, packaging. Seamless pattern.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5000 × 5000 pixels • 16.7 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kotyk Inna

Kotyk Inna