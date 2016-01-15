Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Fern branches. Watercolor painting medicinal, perfumery and cosmetic plants.. Wallpaper. Use printed materials, signs, posters, postcards, packaging. Seamless pattern.
Sengon leaves. Sengon is a type of tree member of the Fabaceae tribe. This shade and timber-producing tree is naturally spread in India, Southeast Asia, southern China and Indonesia. Albizia chinensis
dew on leaf
Indoor plant. Green spiny cactus near the window. Houseplant in natural daylight. Selective focus
The texture of the Christmas tree in the snow
Plants in the desert cactus area
Background design texture, green silk fabric, abstraction, copyright print, military camouflage fleece fabric, your designs will allow you to be military,
A Burst of Green

See more

518525350

See more

518525350

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131431027

Item ID: 2131431027

Fern branches. Watercolor painting medicinal, perfumery and cosmetic plants.. Wallpaper. Use printed materials, signs, posters, postcards, packaging. Seamless pattern.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5000 × 5000 pixels • 16.7 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kotyk Inna

Kotyk Inna