Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2081347135
Female legs covered with hair. For the beauty industry. Epilation. Depilation.
N
By Nmirki
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
acceptancebackgroundbeautybeauty industrybeauty salonbody carebranchescarelessnesscartoonclear daycolor illustrationcoverdepilationfoot carefor the sitegrasshair removalhealthhealthy legsleavesleg hairlegspacificationposterprofile coverprofile headerself-caresit in a meadowsite coversite headerwomanwomen's legswomen's procedures
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
More from this artist